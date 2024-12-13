Dave and Judy Mennill gives $100,000 to museum

Dave, left, and Judy Mennill of Malahide gave a $100,000 donation to Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives representatives Kathi Vandermeer, Mary Hamm and Larry Jeffery at the museum’s new downtown site on Thursday, Dec. 5. The Mennills said they’d long left a bequest for the museum in their wills, but decided to speed up the process so they could see the results of their donation, which they were making not only from themselves, but for their parents and children too. For more details, see the Dec. 11 edition of The Aylmer Express. AE/Rob Perry)