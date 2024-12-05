EECC offers to be new home to Aylmer library

East Elgin Community Complex board members voted Wednesday, Nov. 27, to make another pitch to become the new home of a larger Aylmer library.

But Kirk Barons, on behalf of the Aylmer Library Expansion Supporters, vowed that group would again fight such an effort, believing the library needed to be downtown, not on the outskirts.

Complex board members, who include all members of Aylmer and Malahide councils, had been discussing next year’s budget, as well as holding a public hearing on the subject.

Board members talked about ways to increase revenue at the Complex, which has been heavily subsidized by Malahide and Aylmer taxpayers since its opening.

Board Chairman and Malahide Mayor Dominique Giguère, chairing the meeting, raised the subject of a library, which she observed was “almost a four-letter word in this area.”

She understood a previous board considered having the town library as a tenant, and wondered if it should be examined again.

