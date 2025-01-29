Flack: farm risk management funding to increase $100-million a year

Ontario Agriculture Minister Rob Flack and Finance Minister Paul Bethlenfalvy came to VanQuaethem Farms in Eden on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, on the cusp of a provincial election to announce a $100-million increase in provincial funding for “risk management programs” (RMP) for farmers.

The funding would increase from $150-million currently to $250-million over the next three years, they stated.

They also used the opportunity to question United States President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25-percent tariff on all Canadian goods and products entering his country.

Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Drew Poelstra and other agricultural market sector representatives were also at the Eden event, to praise Premier Ford and the provincial government for the RMP expansion.

For full details, see the Jan. 29 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)