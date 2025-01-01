Nearly $200,000 lost in online fraud

A local resident has lost nearly $200,000 in a long-running “online cryptocurrency fraud,” Aylmer Police reported over the holiday season.

The victim told police about learning of an investment company through X (formerly Twitter), and starting to send money to it through online “crypto currency” bank accounts last summer.

Over time, the victim engaged in several more transactions. Finally, the resident started to become suspicious, but the mon-ey had already been lost.

While the fraud remains under investigation, police reminded the public about how easy such scams were to fall for, and to avoid any online transactions from unverified individuals or companies,

“If in doubt, you are encouraged to contact the police before making any transactions.”