Fog a factor in two crashes

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police blame fog as a contributing factor in two crashes that occurred within about five minutes of each other on Belmont Road on Friday morning, Jan. 20.

The first crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m. when a 2004 Jeep Liberty attempted to pass a northbound 2010 Volkswagen Jetta on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line, Elgin OPP Constable Adam Crewdson said.

While attempting the pass, the Jeep came into contact with the Jetta, he said.

“The Jeep lost control and rolled numerous times coming to a rest in a field,” Const. Crewdson said, adding the Jetta sustained heavy damage to the front.

Malahide volunteer firefighters along with St. Thomas-Elgin paramedics attended the scene and assisted the drivers involved.

One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries, Const. Crewdson said.

A 23-year-old Aylmer man who was driving the Jeep was charged with careless driving after he was transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment minor injuries.

At about 6:45 a.m. the same morning a second crash occurred at Ron McNeil Line and Belmont Road.

Const. Crewdson said a 2003 Dodge Caravan was westbound on Ron McNeil Line when it failed to stop at the intersection.

A 2010 Dodge pickup truck was travelling south on Belmont Road through the intersection.

“A collision occurred between the Dodge Caravan and Dodge pickup truck,” Const. Crewdson said.

A 2006 Subaru and a 2006 Honda car were stationary at the stop sign facing east on Ron McNeil Line at the time and the force of the crash caused the Caravan to spin and collide with the Subaru, Const. Crewdson said.

The Subaru then collided with the Honda.

Central Elgin volunteer firefighters attended the scene with St. Thomas-Elgin paramedics.

The paramedics attended to the people involved in the collision and transported one person to hospital with minor injuries.

A 43-year-old Malahide man who was driving the Caravan was charged with careless driving.