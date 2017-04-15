Bayham’s got young talent

Logan Staley, 8, sang and played electric guitar with his rendition of Song 2 by Blur on Saturday afternoon, April 15 at Straffordville Community Centre during the rehearsal for the 10th annual Bayham’s Got Talent. The show will be held at the same venue on Sunday, April 23 from 1-4 p.m. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going to the Straffordville Hall Foundation.