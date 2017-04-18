Speaking at final TVDSB public input meeting

Here are some brief instructions on how to submit an application to speak at the final meeting hosted by Thames Valley District School Board regarding the elementary pupil accommodation reviews covering many local schools. TVDSB states that it “values public input from students, parents, and other members of the community about its policies, practices, and overall education system. Your assistance in providing the following information including suggested actions for Board consideration is appreciated.”

The application:

– Prepare – have an idea of what you will be presenting, as the application requires you to submit a key message (as well as a Powerpoint presentation if you plan to use one).

– Follow the link by clicking here to access the application form.

to access the application form. – All applications (including presentation materials) must be submitted by Monday, April 24 by 9 a.m. to be included on the agenda. The school board has noted that there are no exceptions to this rule. — Be sure to select Topic 01: (01) Elementary Pupil Accommodation Review 01 for the following schools: Davenport, McGregor, Mitchell, New Sarum, Northdale, Port Stanley, River Heights, South Dorchester, Sparta, Springfield, Summers’ Corners, and Westminster Central — The form requires you to submit contact information as well as some details related to your presentation — Note that adults and children alike are welcome to present, and parental consent is required for presenters under 18

to be included on the agenda. The school board has noted that there are no exceptions to this rule. – Information regarding presentation schedules will be emailed to applicants by Thursday, April 27, 2017.

– Practise presenting and keep in mind the time limits (5 minutes for indivudals/organizations, 10 minutes for School Councils and Home and School Associations)

The meeting: