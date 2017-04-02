Kicking it up at Tammy’s Dance recital

Skyler Cowen, left, Saige Turner, Tori Brown, Katie Helka, Jasmine VanGeggen, Riley Stafford, Emily Perrin and Alicia Versteegen formed a kick line as their teens jazz dance class performed to “If They Could See Me Now” during a Tammy’s Dance Studio recital at Immanual Christian School early Saturday afternoon, April 1. Dance students put on two shows that day, attracting over 600 spectators in total, and will again Saturday, April 8, at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and will be available at Tammy’s Hair Design or at the door.