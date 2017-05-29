Lincoln ends up in Hacienda ditch

A black Lincoln MKX sports utility vehicle (SUV) ended in the east ditch along Hacienda Road north of the railway tracks and south of Glencolin Line on Monday afternoon, May 29. This photo was taken at about 3:15 p.m. that day. Two Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police cruisers were at the scene and an ambulance left as the reporter arrived. The SUV was pointed in the wrong direction for southbound travel on the road. No other information was immediately available including the condition of the driver and how the Lincoln ended up in the ditch.