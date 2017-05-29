Periscope welcomes you to the trailer

Katy Wells as Brenda, left, has a hissy fit on her significant other Earl, played by Pete Matthews, during a rehearsal for Port Burwell Periscope Playhouse’s latest production 7-10 Split. The play, as written by Michael G. Wilmot of London, Ontario, is set in the typical Canadian trailer home, temporarily nestled inside the Periscope theatre. The show, directed by Rob Faust, also features Greg Poulsen as Gustaf and Fred Dupon as Larry. 7-10 Split is the second Canadian play produced by Periscope to commemorate the nation’s 150th birthday this year. It’s a fast paced romantic comedy filled with Canadian humour fueled by Earl’s get rich quick schemes. Curtain dates and times are Thursday to Saturday, June 8-10, Friday and Saturday, June 16-17 and Friday and Saturday, June 23-24 at 8 p.m. Matinees will be offered at 2 p.m. each Sunday of the run, June 11, 18 and 25. Ticket price is $20 for all of the shows except for $17 offered to Periscope members at the opening night gala on Thursday, June 8.