DNO Towing wins appeal, but must scale back

The Ontario Municipal Board on Thursday, June 1, issued an order that will allow Don Neville to continue operating his DNO Towing business from his home at 44400 Talbot Line in Yarmouth Centre, but he’ll be forced to scale back the operation there.

He’ll be allowed to keep no more than two tow trucks on his property, and only smaller ones, not the bigger versions he also has.

The OMB took more than four months to reach a verdict on the appeal launched by Mr. Neville after Central Elgin councillors, in August of 2016, refused to approve a rezoning that would have allowed him to continue to operate his towing business on the site, which had never been designated for such use.

The OMB has ordered the preparation of a rezoning by Central Elgin to implement the board’s order.