Viva Las Vegas for Aylmer Lioness

Ann Donkers dressed up as iconic country music superstar Willie Nelson to entertain the women attending the annual Aylmer Lioness Ladies Night held at Royal Canadian Legion, Colonel Talbot Branch 81 (Aylmer) on Friday, May 26. Other Lioness members dressed up as Roy Orbison, Garth Brooks, the Blues Brothers, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Johnny Cash. The theme for this year’s Ladies Night was “Viva Las Vegas.” The night included various entertainment including skits by Lioness members, live music and a magic show along with a silent auction and refreshments. The event raises money for a local cause with this year’s recipient of $2,000 being Fresh Start Maternity Supports.