Port Bruce swells with catfish seekers

Port Bruce was the place to be on Sunday morning, June 11 for the 29th annual Aylmer Optimist Catfish Derby. A total of 203 children between the ages of 4 and 15 registered for the derby with 18 catfish being caught. The largest catfish at 15 pounds and three ounces was brought in by Lucas Devree. Aylmer Optimist Club volunteer Dennis Heffren said 30 more children participated in this year’s derby over the 2016 event.