Canadian folklore at Old Town Hall

Terri-Lee Plumb of Ingersoll, who was billed as a “master storyteller,” kicked off the TD Summer Reading Club at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theatre (and Library) on Thursday afternoon, July 6. This year’s theme of the Summer Reading Club at the Aylmer Library is Canada and Ms. Plumb shared Canadian folktales, songs and had a puppet craft for the children to take home. Here Ms. Plumb is seen telling the “Legend of the Beaver Tale.” She used props like the fluffy beaver and stick puppets including the blue jay seen in the photo along with a deer and a fish. Children could choose one of three Canadian animal puppet crafts to take home, a moose, a polar bear or a beaver. Ms. Plumb is the librarian at St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock and is originally from Australia. The Summer Escape Room returns to the Reading Club at the Aylmer Library for children ages 10 and up on Thursday, July 13 from 2-4 p.m. Parents are asked to pre-register their children in advance as there is limited space for the Summer Escape Room. The activity has groups of four to six unscrambling clues to escape the room within 15 minutes.