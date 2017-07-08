Pining for perch in Port Bruce

Almost ideal weather conditions greeted anglers who cast their lines off of the pier in Port Bruce on Saturday morning, July 8. Some of these fishermen were participating in the 13th annual Port Bruce Ratepayers Association Perch Derby held on both days that weekend. Derby organizers said 115 anglers had already registered by 9 a.m. on Saturday with most of them using boats to go out on Lake Erie to find schools of perch. The event was open to both children and adults with registration starting at 5:30 a.m. at the Port Bruce Pavilion, the bait and tackle shops in the lakeside village and the marinas. The weigh-in at the pavilion was held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Prizes were to be awarded to the top three children and adults by weight with the remaining prizes distributed by descending weight. This year the Perch Derby was held over two days instead of just one to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.