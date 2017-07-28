Memories of Main Street Aylmer

Summer student employees Olivia Haldenby, left, and Curtis Hilliker were in period clothing circa the 1890s and played a shopper and general store keeper at one of the displays of the Memories of Main Street exhibit that held a grand opening at the Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives on Thursday evening, July 27. Specifically, Mr. Hilliker was playing W.J. Mann, the owner of Aylmer’s General Store. The exhibit features displays of more than 150 artifacts from several downtown Aylmer businesses that were in operation from 1890-1910. Those businesses include the J.E. Richards “The People’s Drug Store,” Buchanan’s Harness Shop, the Red Star Grocery, J.H. Walker’s jewellery store, 3 Farthings dry goods store, Christie and Caron boot and shoe store and The Aylmer Express newspaper. The exhibit will run at the Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives, located at 14 East Street in Aylmer, until Friday, Nov. 24.