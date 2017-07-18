Tillsonburg wind blade plant closing

The Siemens wind blade manufacturing plant in Tillsonburg will close by early 2018 with all 340 workers eventually losing their jobs.

As of Tuesday morning, July 18, 206 workers were immediately let go with severance packages.

They found out about the closure during a meeting held the same morning at the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

The rest of the employees at the plant will be laid off in phases throughout 2017.

The plant began commercial operation in 2011 and since then has produced more than 2,500 wind turbine blades for projects in Ontario, Quebec, the United States, the United Kingdom and Sweden.