3 Port Tour at the lighthouse

Groups of cyclists stopped to visit the historic wooden lighthouse in Port Burwell during the seventh annual 3 Port Tour on Saturday morning, Aug. 19. This group consisted of, from left, Mirek Pawelec of London, Claude Siadaczka of Kitchener, Greg Kurowski of London and Derek Szymikowski of Kitchener. Like in the recent past, the 3 Port Tour attracted hundreds of cyclists of varying experience from throughout southern Ontario and the northern United States for routes of 50 kilometres, 100 km or 160 km all starting out that morning from East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer. The shortest route visited Mount Salem, Copenhagen, Port Bruce and Sparta. The medium and longest distance routes added Springfield, Corinth, Richmond, Calton, Vienna and Port Burwell. The 160 km route took in Port Stanley and rural roads west of the lakeside village and Union on the way back to Aylmer. Proceeds from the 3 Port Tour will be split between East Elgin Secondary School’s Environmental Leadership Program, which provides volunteers for the event, and the Forest City Velodrome in London. Other donations might also be made depending on ridership.