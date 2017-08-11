Early fun at the Aylmer Fair

Madison Saxton, left, and Sarah Glazer, both 13 and of Aylmer, enjoyed their multiple rides on the Tilt on Thursday night, Aug. 10, one of the highlights of the midway of this year’s Aylmer Fair. The 171st Aylmer Fair stared that evening and continued Friday afternoon and evening, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.