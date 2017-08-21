Live music by the pond

Singer/acoustic guitarist Rico performed several original songs in addition to some rock covers during his set at the 23rd annual Fred Eaglesmith Charity Picnic at Springwater Conservation Area southwest of Aylmer on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19. The weekend-long live music festival raised money for Operation Smile, an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities. A donation will also be made to Catfish Creek Conservation Authority which owns and operates Springwater Conservation Area.