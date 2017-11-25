Aylmer Legion gets crafty

Friends Dawn Giesbrecht of St. Thomas, left, and Paula Forbes of Aylmer brought their Scentsy Independent Consultant home fragrance products to the Aylmer Craft Sale held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Colonel Talbot Branch 81 (Aylmer). Vendors from mostly home-based businesses occupied over 25 booths to sell a wide variety of goods that day, everything from baked goods to homemade crafts and artwork to accessories.