EESS Jr. volleyball team in Southeast semi Nov. 9
Wednesday, November 8th, 2017
East Elgin Secondary School’s Junior boys volleyball team will play Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute in a Thames Valley Regional Southeast semifinal at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m.
EESS was fifth in the South in regular season with a 3-8 record, while Ingersoll was undefeated in the East with an 8-0 record.
