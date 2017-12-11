Packed house for Bradley St. Church Christmas

Julia Friesen, left, Kassie Knelsen and Janessa Friesen sang The Perfect Gift in front of a full audience at East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer for the Bradley Street Church of God Community Christmas Program. Entitled “Jesus – God’s Gift of Love,” the event included various musical performances in between an entertaining sermon on what Christmas should mean to families. Practically every seat at the numerous tables was full and several ushers and organizers were standing for the majority of the program. (AE/Craig Bradford)