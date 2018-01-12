Flooding concerns in Port Bruce, Port Stanley

A dragline broke up ice in the mouth of the Port Bruce harbour on Friday morning, Jan. 12, after Catfish Creek Conservation Authority issued a flood advisory in the early-morning hours, followed by a flood warning late in the morning. An ice jam further upstream has resulted in the evacuation of three low-lying homes and the closing of Jamestown Line west of Imperial Road. Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith said water was at the doors of the three homes, but hopefully the water level would start dropping about 1:30 p.m., based on CCCA estimates. Similar issues were being reported in Port Stanley.