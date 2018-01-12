Well-known author visits Davenport PS

Prolific well-known Canadian children’s and young adult author Eric Walters paid a visit to Davenport Public School in Aylmer on Friday, Jan. 12 and held captive audiences while speaking about his teaching and writing careers. Mr. Walters is seen here speaking in front of the school’s Grade 7-8 pupils during an hour and a half long assembly. Davenport’s Grade 5-6 pupils had an after lunch assembly. Mr. Walters started writing novels in 1993 while teaching a Grade 5 class at a Streetsville public school. According to his website, his pupils were reluctant readers and writers and he began to write to encourage them to become more involved in literature. Since his first book, Stand Your Ground, Mr. Walters has published over 94 more novels and picture books with more than 10 more to come in the next few years. (AE/Craig Bradford)