Celebrating the snipe

Cole Laur of the Aylmer Flames Senior IP (Initiation) Blue hockey team celebrated scoring a goal on Mount Brydges during a game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday morning, Feb. 17. Scores are not kept in Sr. IP. The players are six years old and all games are played on half of the arena ice surface according to a new Ontario Minor Hockey Association/Ontario Hockey Federation initiative, Aylmer Sr. IP Blue coach Mike Holmes said. The Aylmer Sr. IP White team was playing at the same time as the Blue team was on the other half of the ice on Saturday morning. Next year all Tyke players (age 7) will play half ice and in 2019 all Novice (age 8) players will play half ice until the end of December. “The idea is to scale the game to match the age group which allows players the opportunity for more puck touches and greater opportunity for skill development in puck handling, shooting, skating, coordination and decision making,” coach Holmes said. (AE/Craig Bradford)