Left photo: Andrea Sleegers smiled all the way down the hill during her turn at La Piste de Toboggan, one of the activities set up for the children during the Olympic-themed Carnaval d’hiver (Winter Carnival) at Assumption Catholic Elementary School in Aylmer on Friday afternoon, Feb. 16. Right photo: Megan Sleegers had a similar fun time pulling herself along La Course de Tobogan. (AE/Craig Bradford)