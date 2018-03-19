Flames salvage a win in A/E tourney

Winger Drew Thoonen of the Aylmer Atom Select team, right, battled for the puck with a Lambeth player in the first period of one of the host squad’s games during the annual Aylmer Minor Hockey Association A/E Tournament held at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday morning, March 17. The Aylmer Flames lost that game 3-0. Aylmer also fell to Ingersoll 2-1 earlier in the tournament but finished strong with a 5-0 win over the Dunville Mudcats on Saturday afternoon. Aylmer players of the games were goalie Noah Sleegers goalie Brent Barker and winger Eden Shelton. (AE/Craig Bradford)