Truck fished out of creek

Four weeks to the day after starting a fateful crossing of the Imperial Road Bridge in Port Bruce, a dump truck finally completed its journey with help from a crane and a large crew of workers Friday, March 23, at about 2:15 p.m. It touched down on the north side of the creek, to be towed away. That clears the way for the removal of the ruins of the collapsed bridge, which has to be completed no later than April 16 because of fish spawning season. (Photo: AE/Rob Perry)