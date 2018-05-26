OPP seek public’s help in finding missing girl

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old Richmond girl.

Constable Adam Crewdson said Casey Breedon was last seen at her residence on Richmond Road at Heritage Line around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 25.

Casey is described as white, five feet eight inches (1.5 metres) tall, about 130 pounds (59 kilograms), with a slim build and long straight brown hair.

She is possibly wearing black yoga style pants and a red coat.

“Casey may be riding a silver and orange bicycle and is known to frequent the areas of Aylmer and Starffordville,” Const. Crewdson said.

He asked anyone with information on Casey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.