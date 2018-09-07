Getting ready for football

Ball carrier Jaden Vansevenant, left, received some helpful blocking from teammate Tyson Wentzel during a practice for EESS’s senior football team at Saxonia Hall on Thursday, Sept. 6. East Elgin’s Junior and Senior football teams will play exhibition home games at home against Tillsonburg Glendale under the lights on Friday night, Sept. 14, starting at 6 p.m. A fundraiser for United Way will be played at Parkside Collegiate Institute in a season-opener on Thursday night, Sept. 20. Other home games, all at night under lights, for East Elgin this year include Thursday, Sept. 27, against London Laurier, Thursday, Oct. 4 against London Medway and Thursday, Oct. 11 against London Lucas.