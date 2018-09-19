Verdict in Express trial Oct. 22

Judge Glen Donald of the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas expects to deliver his verdict in the trial of John Hueston and Brett Hueston of The Aylmer Express on Monday, Oct. 22, at 9:30 a.m.

The two men are charged with obstructing police during an investigation of a death at the south end of Springfield Road in Malahide on June 24, 2017.

Defence lawyer Gord Cudmore and Crown Attorney Cecile Jutras delivered their final arguments before the judge on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Mr. Cudmore asserted that rather than the Express publisher and editor obstructing police, Ontario Provincial Police had obstructed the two men in doing their duty as journalists as protected under the Constitution of Canada.

Ms. Jutras countered that the two journalists had in fact held up the recovery of a car containing a body from Lake Erie, putting police and firefighters at the scene at risk.

Judge Donald said he needed time to deliberate on his verdict.