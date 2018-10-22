Express journalists acquitted

Publisher John Hueston and editor Brett Hueston of The Aylmer Express were acquitted in the Ontario Courts of Justice in St. Thomas on Monday morning, Oct. 22, of obstructing Ontario Provincial Police during the recovery of a vehicle with a body inside from the waters of Lake Erie at the south end of Springfield Road June 24, 2017.

Justice Glen Arnold said while the arrival of the journalists at the scene had interfered with recovery operations, they hadn’t done so willfully, because police never explained what was going on.

Instead, OPP officers repeatedly demanded the men leave without giving any reason why that might be necessary.

More in the Oct. 24 print edition of The Aylmer Express.