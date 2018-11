A mini-van left the road and knocked down a streetlight on Holland Avenue south of Talbot Street West in Aylmer at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28. As the street is the first roadway used during the ongoing detour around the construction on Talbot Street West, eastbound traffic was backed up for about 45 minutes following the crash while Aylmer Police officers were conducting their investigation and the debris was cleared. (AE/Craig Bradford)