County to reduce speed limit near Springwater

Elgin councillors are moving to reduce the speed limit on Springwater Road near Springwater Conservation Area.

The current speed limit there is 80 kilometres per hour, but it has been as low as 60 in the past.

At a county council meeting on Tuesday, April 11, members received a letter from Catfish Creek Conservation Authority General Manager Christopher Wilkinson.

He formally requested a reduction in the speed limit in the area to at least 60 kilometres per hour, if not 40, between Conservation Line to the north and the Steelway plant to the south.

