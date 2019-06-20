Jeff Yurek now Environment minister

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek is taking on his third posting as an Ontario Cabinet minister in a year.

In a “shuffle” of the Cabinet by Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday, June 20, MPP Yurek, who had previously served as Natural Resources and Forestry minister and then Transportation minister, was moved to take charge of the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

In a written statement issued early Thursday afternoon, he said he was thrilled by the new appointment.