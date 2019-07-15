Matthew Peter Pinczak

PINCZAK, Matthew Peter of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in his 31st year. Dear son of Linda (Nickerson) and the late Peter Pinchak of Aylmer. Dear nephew of Gary Nickerson (Cindy), Margaret Cole (late Paul). Also survived by a number of cousins and relatives in Poland. Born in Ontario on March 17, 1989. Predeceased by his twin brothers in 1985, grandparents Peter and Anne Pinchak, Betty Porchak and Wayne Nickerson. Friends may call at the H. A. Kebbel Funeral Home, Aylmer for visitation on Monday 7-9 pm where the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11am. Interment, Eden Cemetery. Donations to a charity of your choice. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com