Burying Sparta power lines back on table

A proposal to move three overhead power lines underground on Sparta Line just west of Quaker Road in Sparta has been revived at Central Elgin councillors.

They voted Monday, Aug. 26, to apply for a provincial grant that would, if approved, cover most or all of the quarter-million dollar cost.

Mayor Sally Martyn has strongly supported the proposal in the past, but was strongly opposed by some other council members, especially Councillor Fiona Roberts, who didn’t want property tax dollars spent on the change.

Cr. Roberts was absent from the Aug. 26 meeting.

