COVID-19 community closures, cancellations and service level changes (ongoing updates)

As the cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) climb in Ontario, organizations in Elgin county and beyond are taking measures to slow the spread.

The following is a list of cancellations, postponements, or changes in service delivery for businesses in the Aylmer and East Elgin area. For updates to be added related to your business or community group, please to comment on this article, our facebook post, contact 519-773-3126 or rhueston@aylmerexpress.ca. Last updated: Wed. March 18, 3:55 p.m.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, “recommended closure of all recreational programs and libraries, private schools, daycares, churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants,” except to offer delivery or takeout options, stated a release issued by the province on Monday, March 16.

Premier Ford said grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, manufacturing facilities, public transit, important public services, construction sites, and office buildings will all continue to operate. All municipal offices remain open to the public, but individuals are encouraged to avoid all but essential trips. Whenever possible, staff can be reached by phone or email.

Community Agencies / Services

including Elgin Manor, Bobier Villa and Terrace Lodge have mandated restriction on non-essential visits. The Adult Day Program is cancelled until further notice, and the Terrace Lodge Pool is closed. All Elgin County libraries , the Heritage Centre and Elgin County archives are closed until further notice. Library due dates will be extended, and a range of online tools and resources are still available.

scheduled from Monday, March 16 through to and including Friday, April 3 are adjourned and rescheduled to a later date. All Ontario publicly funded schools were ordered closed by the province until April 5.

were ordered closed by the province until April 5. The EarlyON Child and Family Centres will be closed for now and the foreseeable future.

will be closed for now and the foreseeable future. Aylmer Police asked that no one visit the police station unless it’s necessary. Forms for police checks can be found on their website.

asked that no one visit the police station unless it’s necessary. Forms for police checks can be found on their website. St. Thomas Police have locked doors giving access to the station’s lobby, and provided a phone in the vestibule to connect with a dispatcher.

Health & Medical Services

and are closed to all non-essential appointments. Popp Dentistry is rescheduling all appointments booked from March 16-29. East Elgin Family Health Team asks potential COVID-19 patients to call ahead and answer screening questions.

asks potential COVID-19 patients to call ahead and answer screening questions. Southwestern Public Health is closing most clinics and classes, including prenatal, breastfeeding, food handling and dental services.

is closing most clinics and classes, including prenatal, breastfeeding, food handling and dental services. St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital altered its visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to “ensure that we protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff, physicians, volunteers and the broader community,” reads a news release issued by the hospital. All elective surgeries have been postponed. New restrictions have also been put in place, effective March 13: emergency department visitors are limited to one family member; admitted patients allowed two family members who must restrict their movement and stay only in patient’s room and children 16 and under are restricted from visiting. They are performing active screening with controlled entry for ALL patients, visitors and staff.

Businesses

is offering a Seniors Only (65+) shopping time from 8:00am until 9:00am daily (until further notice). They will close one hour early starting March 18, with temporary new hours being daily 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Ryan’s No Frills is opening an hour earlier at 7 a.m. only for customers over 65.

will be offering takeout service starting March 19. has reduced service and delivery hours but continues to offer takeout and delivery. Restaurants closed until further notice: Johnny’s Restaurant (undergoing planned renovations during closure).

(contact to arrange private sales/pickup), , closed until April 1. Aylmer IDA Pharmacy is open and is among businesses that will remain open in a state of emergency.

Recreation / Events / Activities / Halls

All licensed child care centres, theatres, and concert venues were recommended to stay closed until March 31.

, including East Elgin Community Complex, Port Stanley and Belmont arenas, Malahide Community Place, South Dorchester Community Hall, St. Thomas-Elgin Memorial Arena and the Joe Thornton Community Centre, remain closed until further notice. Royal Canadian Legion Brach 81 – Aylmer is closed until further notice.

hosted by the Catfish Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) has been cancelled. The Maple Syrup Store from the CCCA administration centre community room remains open. Aylmer Wildlife Management Area is closed, ordered by the Ministry of Natural Re-sources and Forestry. Viewing stands and Swan Interpretation Programs are closed as a precaution. Swan feeding will continue.

is closed, ordered by the Ministry of Natural Re-sources and Forestry. Viewing stands and Swan Interpretation Programs are closed as a precaution. Swan feeding will continue. The Aylmer Curling Club Board of Directors have closed the club for the rest of the season.

Board of Directors have closed the club for the rest of the season. All minor and league hockey has been cancelled for the season, including season-ending championships.

has been cancelled for the season, including season-ending championships. The March Break Day program offered by the St. Thomas has been cancelled

offered by the St. Thomas has been cancelled Cy’s Bowling is closed until further notice.

