“Non-essential” businesses ordered closed two weeks starting March 25

On Monday, March 23, the Ontario’s Office of the Premier ordered a mandatory closure of “non-essential” business for two weeks in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The order is to take effect at 11:59 p.m. the following day (Tuesday, March 24).

A list of “Essential Workplaces” was released that evening, and with 19 general sectors divided further into 74 business types. These include grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and agriculture, as well as newspaper publishers, restaurant (delivery or takeaway only), transportation and supply chains to other essential services. See the entire list here: https://www.ontario.ca/page/list-essential-workplaces

The Aylmer Express will continue to update our list of COVID-19 community closures, cancellations and service level changes both on our website and Facebook pages. Please contact us with any changes you wish to add to the list (info@aylmerexpress.ca, or call 59-773-3126)

A news release stated:

To further contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario Government will order the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces effective as of Tuesday, March 24th at 11:59 p.m. This closure will be in effect for 14 days with the possibility of extending this order as the situation evolves. A full list of businesses that are permitted to stay open will be released tomorrow.

…

Businesses that can continue operations with employees working remotely, or through other contingency measures, are being given approximately 36 hours to prepare and adapt. Essential services may continue their operations to maintain supply chains and ensure the people of Ontario have access to necessities, including groceries, medicines and other essential products.

…

“Based on the advice of Dr. Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, and the experts at our Command Table, Ontario is taking further action to contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “These enhanced measures are necessary to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians. Nothing is more important.”

