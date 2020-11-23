Ten cases in Aylmer and area now

Aylmer and area, which had seen a dip in confirmed COVID-cases from a high of 11 last week to eight on Saturday, Nov. 21, saw an increase back to 10 on Monday, Nov. 23.

St. Thomas and area remained steady at five cases and Bayham at one, while Central Elgin rose to two cases from one on Saturday.

In Oxford County, Woodstock was at 22 cases, Norwich 12, Ingersoll and area five, Tillsonburg three, Blandford-Blenheim one and Zorra one.

Across the Southwestern area, three persons are hospitalized due to COVID-19, but not in intensive care units.

Across Ontario, the province recorded another new record high of 1,589 confirmed cases on Monday morning.