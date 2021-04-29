Vaccine eligibility age coming down–way down for Aylmer and area

Southwestern Public Health announced Thursday, April 29, that as of Friday, anyone in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford 55 or older in 2021 could book an appointment for a COVID-19 immunization at a mass-vaccination clinic in St. Thomas, Tillsonburg and Woodstock.

Previously, the minimum age had been 60.

Next week, the health unit said, a further reduction to a minimum age of 50 was expected, as well as opening eligibility to some essential workers who could not do their jobs from home.

Everyone 18 or older in the N5H postal code, covering all of Aylmer and much of Malahide, would also become eligible next week since it’s consider a COVID-19 “hot spot” by the Ontario government.

Southwestern said the Ontario government credited a “stable and reliable increase” in the vaccine supply to the province for the minimum age reductions.

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern, said, “Those in their 50s are often supporting elderly parents, involved with their own children or grandchildren, and working. There are many possible points of exposure and so we are very pleased that vaccine eligibility has opened this week to those who are 55-plus.

“We’ve got three clinics in operation and we’re looking forward to welcoming you through our doors over the coming weeks.”