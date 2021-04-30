Church of God found in contempt

Justice Bruce Thomas in St. Thomas Superior Court of Justice on Friday morning, April 30 found in contempt: the Church of God (Restoration) as a corporation; Pastor Henry Hildebrandt; and Peter Wall, an assistant pastor and church director.

Judge Thomas dismissed an application of contempt against church director Peter Hildebrandt.

The findings were in response to a large indoor gathering at the church last Sunday, April 25.

Justice Thomas declined to grant an interim interlocutory order sought by the Ministry of the Attorney General to lock the church doors. Instead, a hearing on that will be held May 13.

“I urge the parties to step back from the heated conflict,” Justice Thomas said, adding he had seen videos of last weekend’s service, and he cautioned he was “deeply concerned” about further escalations.