More charges for Church of God following outdoor service

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported on Monday, May 17, that more charges were pending against Aylmer Church of God (Restoration) and the organizers of a large outdoor service held there on Sunday, May 16.

He stated that police monitored the service, taking video footage of a large gathering around a makeshift outdoor stage and seating area.

Officers counted at least 200 vehicles on the property and 400 or more attending the event.

“This is following a recent court ruling where the church was ordered locked and substantial fines levied against the church, the pastor and the assistant (pastor).

“Charges against the organization and active participants are pending.

“Aylmer Police will actively pursue further options to ensure compliance with emergency orders of this particular church and participants in order to protect the community from harm,” Chief Horvat stated.