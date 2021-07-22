Motorcyclist critically injured

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported a collision between two vehicles, one a motorcycle, at the intersection of Roberts Line and Quaker Road in Central Elgin has resulted in the motorcyclist being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday afternoon, July 22.

The Ontario Provincial Police collision reconstruction unit is on the scene helping with the investigation, and those two roads are expected to be closed well into Thursday night.

Further information as it becomes available.

(Elgin OPP photo)