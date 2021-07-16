Jake Epp, 26, of Aylmer dies in crash

Jake Epp, 26, of Aylmer has died after a crash on Colonel Talbot Road just south of Highway 401 on Thursday, July 15, London Police revealed on Friday, July 16.

Police said he was taken to hospital after the crash and died of his injuries.

The crash occurred Thursday at about 7 p.m. Police said two vehicles were involved.

Both drivers, adult men, were taken by ambulance to hospital. The other driver sustained injuries described as minor.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Jessica Dyck of Vienna has organized a “gofundme” online fundraiser for Mr. Epp’s wife Mary and their four young daughters.

By Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., it had already raised over $71,000.

Ms. Dyck wrote Mr. Epp was “so loved by his family and friends. His wife Mary and four girls will be needing so much support in prayer, meals and finances in the coming days and months.

“Please consider donating to support their young family, as Jake was the sole provider.”

Here is a link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-jake-epps-wife-mary-and-4-girls