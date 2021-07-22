London man drowns in Lake Erie

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported Thursday, July 22, that Ryan Leppard-Groenewegen, 49, of London died after falling out of a fishing boat between Port Burwell and Port Bruce on Wednesday, July 21.

Elgin OPP Constable Troy Carlson said OPP, Malahide firefighters, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, Canadian Coast Guard and Elgin St. Thomas Emergency Medical Services were called out on Wednesday at about 7:10 p.m. for a possible drowning.

An investigation revealed that Mr. Leppard-Groenewegen fell into the water while fishing with friends.

He was pulled from the water and taken to land, and from there to hospital.

HIs friends had initiated lifesaving measures which were continued by paramedics, but Mr. Leppard-Groenewegen later died in hospital, Const. Carlson said.

No foul play is suspected in the death.