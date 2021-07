Gavin Curtis of Aylmer Minor Baseball Association’s Rookie Ball (9 and under) Rep team sprinted toward first base after a hit during a game against Tillsonburg at Steen Park in Aylmer on Wednesday night, July 14. Minor ball has returned to action, and AMBA President Mike Holmes said the association had 200 children enrolled from 3 through 15 years old, about 60 percent of the pre-COVID-19 average. (AE/Rob Perry)