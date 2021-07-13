Three children, two adults badly hurt in fire pit incident

Three children sustained life-threatening injuries and two adults serious injuries in an incident involving an outdoor fire pit at a house at 54701Vienna Line in Bayham on Monday, July 12, at about 6:50 p.m., Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported.

Constable Troy Carlson said Elgin OPP, the OPP’s forensic identification unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal were investigating the incident.

Police, Bayham firefighters and Elgin County paramedics were called to the scene.

A man, 33, and a woman, 28, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A girl, 7, a boy, four, as a girl, a year old, were transported with life-threatening injuries.

All five were related to each other and resided at that address, Const. Carlson said.

Police and the Fire Marshal’s office remain on the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP.