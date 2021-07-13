Two new cases on Tuesday, July 13

Southwestern Public Health was reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, July 13.

That compared to an average of three a day reported Monday from the weekend.

Ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit crept up to 14 Tuesday from 13 Monday.

Bayham remained unchanged on Tuesday with six cases, St. Thomas and area with two and Aylmer and area and West Elgin with one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area stayed at two while East Zorra-Tavistock rose to two from one.

One resident of the Southwestern region is hospitalized with COVID-19.

The infection rate for the area stands at 6.6 per 100,000 of population, up from 6.1 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 146 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, up from 114 on Monday.